Before staff moved into the new Verona Area High School, officials were looking to get rid of four old conference wrestling championship trophies because there was no room for them.
Instead of seeing the trophies thrown out, Verona wrestling coach Bob Wozniak agreed to take the trophies home and have them displayed in his basement.
“I’m a little bit of a wrestling historian,” Wozniak said.
The Wildcats may get to add another trophy to Wozniak’s basement. Sophomore Bryson Kundinger proved to be the man of the hour as he pulled out a win to clinch Verona’s 39-36 dual meet victory over Middleton on Saturday, Jan. 22, to send the Wildcats into the first-place match of the Big Eight Showcase Tournament.
Verona (4-0) will wrestle Janesville Parker for the conference title in the Big Eight Showcase on Friday, Jan. 28, at Parker High School in Janesville. The last time the Wildcats won a conference title came in 1997 when Verona won the Badger Conference.
Kundinger at 138 pounds defeated Middleton’s Corben Falk 7-3 to seal the dual meet win over the Cardinals. Kundinger led 5-3 in the third period and locked in a cradle and earned a two-point near fall against Falk. With the win, Kundinger avenged a loss to Falk from the Watertown Invitational earlier this season.
“We knew it was a winnable match,” Wozniak said. “When he got that cradle we were all excited because we knew it was over.”
Verona won despite forfeiting four matches at 113, 120, 126 and 132. The Cardinals forfeited at 106 and heavyweight.
“We scored the meet before the dual and me and my assistant coach had us winning 39-36,” Wozniak said. “It didn’t go the way we expected at every match. It all worked out for us and we got the wins and pins we needed.”
The match was first scheduled for Friday, but was moved to Saturday because Verona had some health concerns, Wozniak said.
The Wildcats got pins from seniors Cael Wozniak (182), Jimmy Shields (195) and Adam Murphy (220). Cael Wozniak pinned Middleton’s Tim Nguyen in 47 seconds. Shields beat the Cardinals’ Jack Sigler by a fall in 2 minutes, 40 seconds. Murphy grappled into the third period before pinning Middleton's Gavynn Cooper in 5:29.
Two other critical matches for the Wildcats came at 145 and 152. Verona’s Michael Scharenbroch (145) edged the Cardinals’ Elijah Vance 4-2 and freshman Brett Burrs (152) defeated Middleton’s Zane Sarhan 6-0.
Verona senior Jay Hanson, ranked fifth in Division 1 at heavyweight in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, and Tayvion Howard (106) both picked up wins on forfeits.
Bob Wozniak said he’s expecting to have a full lineup to face Janesville Parker after several wrestlers have battled illness.