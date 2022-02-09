The last time Verona senior Cael Wozniak was scheduled to wrestle Janesville Parker’s Treveon Sanda in the Big Eight Showcase, he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first period leading to an injury default and robbing him of a chance of a win.
Wozniak at 182 pounds got a chance at redemption on Saturday, Feb. 5, in the Big Eight Conference tournament, at Verona Area High School.
Wozniak pinned Sanda in 3 minutes, 34 seconds in the title match.
“I was still confident I could beat him,” Wozniak said. “There is always a thought in the back of your head because last time I got injured. I was glad I got to wrestle him for an entire match. It felt really good to win.”
Both Wozniak and Verona senior Jay Hanson at heavyweight won titles to lead the Wildcats to a fifth-place finish at the conference tournament.
Wozniak (31-8) went 3-0 and rolled to his second conference title in his prep career. Two years ago, he won a conference championship at 145. After a first-round bye, Wozniak pinned Madison East’s Bryan Guevara in 4:51. In a semifinal match, he scored a 15-4 major decision over Sun Prairie’s Jaxon Johnson.
“I’m feeling really good in my ability to do well at regionals,” he said.
Hanson (37-2), ranked fourth at heavyweight in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, had two forfeits and then was dominant in two matches. He pinned Sun Prairie’s Kamron Sarbacker in 1 minute, 38 seconds in a semifinal match. Hanson then pinned Janesville Craig’s George Greene in 1:24 in the title match.
“He didn’t have any competition there,” Verona coach Bob Wozniak said. “Jay is on another level. That will be different in the Stoughton regional.”
Verona will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton regional on Saturday, Feb. 12. There is a chance Hanson could face top-ranked Griffin Empey of Stoughton. The top four from each weight class will advance to the sectional.
“We are looking forward to the postseason,” Bob Wozniak said. “I think we can have anywhere from six to seven kids get through to the sectional.”
Verona took fifth in the conference tournament with 147 points. Janesville Parker racked up 202 points to win the conference title, one week after beating the Wildcats 54-24 in the championship match of the Big Eight Showcase. All 11 Wildcat grapplers finished in the top six. Senior Adam Murphy at 220 finished second. Senior Atticus Marse (160) took third place and senior Jimmy Shields (195) placed fourth.
“I thought we would be in the top three,” Bob Wozniak said.
Verona had three wrestlers out with injuries and Wozniak said some of the teams were so depleted that the top teams in the conference had wrestlers score more points than anticipated with some weight classes not being filled. The 113-pound weight class had just three competitors and Madison West had just one wrestler competing.
“If we would have had those three we would have scored 20 or more points and been more in the running,” he said.
Murphy (27-9) received a first-round bye. He then pinned Middleton’s Gavynn Cooper in 55 seconds. In a quarterfinal match, he pinned Madison East’s Angel Tejeda in 4:57. Murphy lost to Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski 17-2 in a championship match.
Marse (20-14) also posted three pins at 160. After a first-round-bye, he pinned Janesville Craig’s Sebastian Getchell in 4:46. In a semifinal match, Middleton’s Gavin Gall pinned him in 5:08. Marse then beat Sun Prairie’s Seth Kosky by fall in 2:27 in a consolation match. Marse pinned Getchell for the second time of the tournament in a third-place match in 5:15.
Shields went 2-2 in the tournament at 195. He pinned Madison Memorial’s Rodolfo Juarez in 3:53 in a quarterfinal match. Janesville Parker’s Carter Wesley pinned Shields in 43 seconds in a semifinal match. He bounced back, pinning Middleton’s Jack Sigler in 2:49 in a consolation match. Janesville Craig’s Gavin Bailey then pinned Shields in 1:15 in a third-place match.
Bryson Kundinger (138), Brett Burrs (152) each finished fifth place. Verona’s Tayvion Howard (106), Makaylle Moore (120), Jacob Munson (126) and Spencer Lokken each placed sixth.
Kundinger (24-16) and Burrs (13-10) each went 3-2 in the tournament. After a first-round bye, Kundinger pulled out a 6-4 sudden victory over Madison La Follette’s Irie Jackson in a quarterfinal match. In a semifinal match, he was pinned by Madison East’s Mikel Myadze in 3:49. In a consolation match, Middleton’s Scott Vance beat Kundinger by fall in 38 seconds. Kundinger rebounded to edge La Follette’s Jackson 3-1 in a fifth-place match.
Burrs also got off to a strong start. After a first-round bye, he defeated Janesville Craig’s Andrew Craddick 8-3 in a quarterfinal match. In a semifinal match, Madison East’s Muhammad Saneh defeated him 8-2. He then lost an ultimate tiebreaker to Madison West’s Leonardo Ruggiero 3-2. Burrs defeated Janesville Parker’s Deezle Richards 7-1 in a fifth-place match.