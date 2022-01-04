Verona senior Jay Hanson finished fourth place at heavyweight at the Bi-State Classic on Thursday, Dec. 30, in La Crosse.
Hanson, ranked fourth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, entered the tournament 16-0. He pinned Tomah’s Carter Habeck in 58 seconds in a first-round match. He then pinned La Crosse Aquinas’ Preston Horihan in 1:24 in the second round. In the third round, Hanson pinned Brock Frisch of Lewiston/Altura/Rushford/Peterson in a minute. Hanson pinned Nekoosa/Assumption’s James Schaefbauer in 30 seconds in a quarterfinal match. Westby’s Dylan Nottestad handed Hanson his first loss 5-1 in a semifinal match. Schaefbauer avenged an earlier loss and pinned Hanson in a third-place match in 3:33.
Junior Atticus Marse (160) finished 4-2. Sophomore Bryson Kundinger (138), senior Cael Wozniak (182) and senior Jimmy Shields (195) each went 3-2 to help the Wildcats finish 12th place at the 22-team Division 1 tournament.
The Bi-State Classic featured 70 teams split across three divisions.
Senior Adam Murphy (220) finished 2-2 and every wrestler the Wildcats took to La Crosse won at least one match. Verona scored 95 points and was 25 points away from Port Washington for a top-nine finish. Marshfield racked up 292.5 points to capture the team title over runner-up Holmen (251) and third-place Stoughton (224.5).
Chatfield’s Sulley Ferguson pinned Marse in a first-round match in 2:52. After a bye, Marse pinned Hastings’ Derrick Steinke in 1:57. In a second consolation match, he pinned Mauston/Necedah’s Hayden Gyllin in 4 minutes. He then pinned Hudson’s Joey Sullivan in 3:32. In a fifth-round consolation match, Cashton’s Colin O’Neal pinned Marse in 3 minutes.
After a first-round bye, Kundinger was pinned by Mauston/Necedah’s Jackson Whitney in 6:47 in the second round. Kundinger rebounded with a pin against Pulaski’s Cole Gorecki in 4:06 and a fall against Cashton’s Onesimo Tirado in 4:06. Ben Murry of the Zumbrota/Mazeppa co-op pinned Kundinger in 1:53 in a consolation match.
Wozniak (16-5) won his first-round match after a wrestler from Royall had to forfeit. In a second-round match, Wozniak pinned DC Everest’s Kyle Schmidt in 2:29. He then lost a thriller to Prairie du Chien’s Blake Thiry 8-6 in overtime. He bounced back to beat Sparta’s Tye Kass 8-3. Hudson’s Ben Draveling clipped Wozniak 7-5 in a consolation match.
Shields (8-7) opened the tournament strong, pinning Hudson’s Quentin Bratsch in 2:35. He was then pinned by Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker in a second-round match. Shields rebounded by pinning Justin Cornell of Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth Initiative in 4:02. He then won a consolation match when Middleton’s Tyler Mayhew had to forfeit because of an injury. Justice Vaaler of G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro pinned Shields in another consolation match in 59 seconds.