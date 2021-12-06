Verona senior Jay Hanson wrestled to a first-place finish at 285 pounds at the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Watertown High School.
Hanson went 5-0 on the day, earning three pins to go along with a bye and an injury default victory.
“Jay Hanson absolutely dominated at 285,” Verona head coach Bob Wozniak said. “He’s our only wrestler on our team that has been to state before.”
Hanson qualified for state as a sophomore at 285 pounds.
Hanson’s title helped the Wildcats to an eighth-place finish at the 17-team scramble. Verona collected 270 points, just behind Whitewater’s 275. Winneconne finished first with 480 points, just beating out runner-up Mineral Point (473).
Hanson received an early bye, and then went on to pin his next three opponents. In his final match of the day, Hanson won by injury default over Ozaukee’s Zach Bell 21 seconds into the match.
Cael Wozniak worked his way through a tough 182-pound division to take third at the scramble for the Wildcats.
Wozniak earned a first-period pin against Beloit Memorial’s Joshua Perez and also picked up decision wins over Watertown’s Braden Holleman (4-0) and Horicon’s Brady Elvers (9-2).
Wozniak lost a 5-2 decision to Mineral Point’s Bo Hanson and was defeated by West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola via fall.
Mirasola was the Division 1 state champion at 170 last season. Bo Hanson finished sixth at the Division 3 state tournament last season at 160 pounds.
“That was a good experience for Cael,” Wozniak said regarding his matches against Mirasola and Hanson.
Adam Murphy went 2-3 on the day to finish fourth at 220. His day was highlighted with pins against Waukesha North’s Thomas Wiesenberger and West Bend West’s Max Wetzel-Buyeske.
Atticus Marse took sixth at 160 for Verona. He won his first two matches of the day, one coming via pin and the other a 4-3 decision. Seventh-place finishes for the Wildcats included Jimmy Shields (195) and Michael Scharenbroch (145). Logan Neuroth (152) went 4-1 on the day, but a first-round loss hurt his overall placement as he finished ninth overall. Jacob Munson (132) and Bryson Kundinger (138) both placed 10th in their respective weight classes.
“Overall we had a good varsity tournament,” Wozniak said. “Everybody had at least two wins, which is good. I’ve been coaching a long time at Verona, 25-plus years, and having three or four guys in Pool A at that tournament is expectational for us.”
Verona sent JV wrestlers Ulysses Perez, Aidan Leibfried and Brett Burrs to Stoughton and the trio all earned-first place finishes at the tournament. Perez and Leibfried are both in their first years of wrestling, while Burrs hasn’t wrestled since youth, according to Wozniak.