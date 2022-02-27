Verona senior Jay Hanson finished sixth at 285 to earn a spot on the podium at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
After a quarterfinal loss to top-ranked Griffin Empey of Stoughton on Thursday, Hanson won two consolation matches to finish sixth. Hanson forfeited the fifth-place match against Manitowoc Lincoln senior Gryffin Jonas.
Hanson bounced back from his quarterfinal loss to Empey with a pair of wins Friday to move into Saturday competition.
Hanson advanced to take on Empey in the quarterfinals after edging out Appleton North senior Ethan Hansen in a preliminary match on Thursday. Hanson defeated Hansen 9-8 after leading the match 7-1.
Hanson then faced New Berlin West/Eisenhower junior Spiro Perra in a consolation match on Friday morning, winning with a first-period pin. In the second round of the consolation bracket on Friday afternoon, Hanson picked up another first-period pin, this time against Neenah senior Bryce Fochs, who is ranked No. 5 at 285.
On Saturday morning, Hanson lost to Stevens Point senior Jaren Rohde to drop into the fifth-place match.
The podium finish comes after Hanson missed out on the state tournament last season.
Hanson was joined by senior Cael Wozniak at the state meet. Wozniak (182) was defeated by Rhinelander senior Gavin Ostermann 8-0 in his preliminary match. Ostermann went on to lose a 16-12 decision to Waterford senior Evan Danowski in the quarterfinals, sending Ostermann to the consolation bracket, while knocking out Wozniak.
Wozniak came in as the No. 9-ranked wrestler at 182 and ends his season with a 37-10 record.