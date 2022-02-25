Third time was not the charm for Jay Hanson.
For the third consecutive week, Hanson was defeated by Stoughton junior Griffin Empey — the No. 1 wrestler at 285 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online — with the most recent defeat coming in a quarterfinal match at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Hanson was bested by Empey in regional and sectional championships in the last two weeks.
Empey — who is 51-1 on the season and unbeaten against Wisconsin wrestlers — pinned Hanson in the second period.
Hanson advanced to take on Empey in the quarterfinals after edging out Appleton North senior Ethan Hansen in a preliminary match. Hanson defeated Hansen 9-8 after leading the match 7-1. Hanson — who moved to 44-5 on the season with the loss to Empey — will face New Berlin West/Eisenhower junior Spiro Perra in a consolation match on Friday morning. Hanson is ranked No. 7 at 285, while Perra is an honorable mention.
Hanson was joined by senior Cael Wozniak at the state meet. Wozniak (182) was defeated by Rhinelander senior Gavin Ostermann 8-0 in his preliminary match. Ostermann went on to lose a 16-12 decision to Waterford senior Evan Danowski in the quarterfinals, sending Ostermann to the consolation bracket, while knocking out Wozniak.
Wozniak came in as the No. 9-ranked wrestler at 182 and ends his season with a 37-10 record.
This asset will be updated.