Third time was not the charm for Jay Hanson.
For the third consecutive week, Hanson was defeated by Stoughton junior Griffin Empey — the No. 1 wrestler at 285 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online — with the most recent defeat coming in a quarterfinal match at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Hanson was bested by Empey in regional and sectional championships in the last two weeks.
Empey — who is 51-1 on the season and unbeaten against Wisconsin wrestlers — pinned Hanson in the second period.
Hanson bounced back from the quarterfinal loss to win a pair of Friday consolation matches to move into Saturday competition.
Hanson advanced to take on Empey in the quarterfinals after edging out Appleton North senior Ethan Hansen in a preliminary match. Hanson defeated Hansen 9-8 after leading the match 7-1. Hanson — who moved to 44-5 on the season with the loss to Empey — faced New Berlin West/Eisenhower junior Spiro Perra in a consolation match on Friday morning, winning with a first-period pin. In the second round of the consolation bracket on Friday afternoon, Hanson picked up another first-period pin, this time against Neenah senior Bryce Fochs, who is ranked No. 5 at 285.
Hanson will wrestle in his next consolation match on Saturday at 10 a.m. Hanson can finish as high as third in the state.
Hanson was joined by senior Cael Wozniak at the state meet. Wozniak (182) was defeated by Rhinelander senior Gavin Ostermann 8-0 in his preliminary match. Ostermann went on to lose a 16-12 decision to Waterford senior Evan Danowski in the quarterfinals, sending Ostermann to the consolation bracket, while knocking out Wozniak.
Wozniak came in as the No. 9-ranked wrestler at 182 and ends his season with a 37-10 record.
This story will be updated.