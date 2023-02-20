Verona junior Tayvion Howard finished fourth place at the WIAA Division 1 Waunakee sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waunakee High School.
Howard (28-16) went 1-2 at 106 pounds. He opened the sectional by pinning Middleton’s Tavish Frank in 1 minute, 7 seconds. Waunakee’s Mason Spear then beat him in a fall in 1:27 in a semifinal match. Baraboo’s Dezmen Severson then pinned Howard in 1:46 in a third-place match.
Howard was the only one of eight Wildcat wrestlers to win a first-round match at the sectional. The Wildcats took 14th (eight points) in the 16-team sectional. Reedsburg outdistanced Stoughton for the sectional team title 162-117.5.
At 152, Verona’s Bryson Kundinger lost to Baraboo’s Talan Pichler 6-1. Verona senior Atticus Marse was pinned by Sauk Prairie’s Brason Ballweg in 3:10. Kundinger finished the season 25-13 and Marse was 24-15.
Middleton’s Bryce Falk, the sectional champion at 170, pinned Verona’s Ulysses Perez in 2:41. At 182, Verona’s Will Wallace was beat by Sauk Prairie’s Grant Sorg by fall in 1:36. Verona’s Jack Rathfelder was pinned by Reedsburg's Trey Schinker in 26 seconds. Schinker went on to win a sectional title. Rathfelder finished the season 29-20.
At 220, Verona’s Nick Filandrinos was beat by Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Garrett Waefler by fall in 1:15. Sauk Prairie’s Nolan Vils pinned Verona’’s Gerald Montgomery at heavyweight in 42 seconds.