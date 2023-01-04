The Verona wrestling team had a trio of grapplers finish 3-2, but no one placed in the top 12 at the 40th annual Bi-State Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30, in La Crosse.
The three wrestlers who went 3-2 in the 68-team tournament were junior Bryson Kundinger at 145 pounds, junior Michael Scharenbroch (152) and senior Atticus Marse (170). Verona took last with 30 points out of 25 Division 1 teams.
Kundinger (14-8) pinned Port Washington’s Angelo Scarpaci in 3 minutes, 45 seconds in a first-round match. Luxemburg-Casco’s Caleb Delebreau then beat Kundinger by fall in 1:24. Kundinger bounced back to pin Eastview’s Levi Ruyle in 3:53 in a consolation match. In his next consolation match, River Valley’s Landon Radtke clipped Kundinger 11-8.
Scharenbroch pinned La Crosse Logan/Central’s Levi Tryggestad in 1:11 in the first round. He then lost to Port Washington's Brady Krueger by a major decision 13-0. In a consolation match, Scharenbroch pinned Waunakee’s Collin Uebersetzig in 2:28. Scharenbroch then beat Medford’s Cory Lindahl by fall in 48 seconds. In a fourth-round consolation match, Hastings’ Creed Peterson pinned him in 3:48.
Marse (8-5) got off to a strong start with a first-round pin of Sheboygan Falls’ John Gunderson in 1:24. He then was pinned by Kiel’s Connor Faust in a second-round match in 1:21. Marse rebounded by beating Tomah’s Braeden Johnson by fall in 3:18 in a consolation match. In a third-round consolation match, Marse defeated Stoughton freshman Gatlin Empey 12-7. Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Isaiah O’Reilly then pinned him in a fourth-round consolation match in 4:39.
A trio of Verona wrestlers each went 1-2 – Achilles Mendes (182), Jack Rathfelder (195) and Gerald Montgomery (heavyweight). Mendes (9-8) pinned Ethan Bass of Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth Initiative in 1:58 in a consolation match. Rathfelder (10-8) picked up a 14-7 victory over Chris Clark of Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth Initiative in the first round. Montgomery won one match on a bye.