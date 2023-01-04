Gerald Montgomery

Verona's Gerald Montgomery wrestles at heavyweight during the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Watertown High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

The Verona wrestling team had a trio of grapplers finish 3-2, but no one placed in the top 12 at the 40th annual Bi-State Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30, in La Crosse.

The three wrestlers who went 3-2 in the 68-team tournament were junior Bryson Kundinger at 145 pounds, junior Michael Scharenbroch (152) and senior Atticus Marse (170). Verona took last with 30 points out of 25 Division 1 teams.

Kundinger (14-8) pinned Port Washington’s Angelo Scarpaci in 3 minutes, 45 seconds in a first-round match. Luxemburg-Casco’s Caleb Delebreau then beat Kundinger by fall in 1:24. Kundinger bounced back to pin Eastview’s Levi Ruyle in 3:53 in a consolation match. In his next consolation match, River Valley’s Landon Radtke clipped Kundinger 11-8.

Scharenbroch pinned La Crosse Logan/Central’s Levi Tryggestad in 1:11 in the first round. He then lost to Port Washington's Brady Krueger by a major decision 13-0. In a consolation match, Scharenbroch pinned Waunakee’s Collin Uebersetzig in 2:28. Scharenbroch then beat Medford’s Cory Lindahl by fall in 48 seconds. In a fourth-round consolation match, Hastings’ Creed Peterson pinned him in 3:48.

Marse (8-5) got off to a strong start with a first-round pin of Sheboygan Falls’ John Gunderson in 1:24. He then was pinned by Kiel’s Connor Faust in a second-round match in 1:21. Marse rebounded by beating Tomah’s Braeden Johnson by fall in 3:18 in a consolation match. In a third-round consolation match, Marse defeated Stoughton freshman Gatlin Empey 12-7. Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Isaiah O’Reilly then pinned him in a fourth-round consolation match in 4:39.

A trio of Verona wrestlers each went 1-2 – Achilles Mendes (182), Jack Rathfelder (195) and Gerald Montgomery (heavyweight). Mendes (9-8) pinned Ethan Bass of Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth Initiative in 1:58 in a consolation match. Rathfelder (10-8) picked up a 14-7 victory over Chris Clark of Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth Initiative in the first round. Montgomery won one match on a bye.

