Verona senior Cael Wozniak continued to roll and moved a step closer to reaching the state tournament after the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton regional on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Stoughton High School.
Wozniak at 182-pounds defeated Oregon junior Tyler Wald 9-1 in a championship match. Wozniak led a parade of nine Wildcat grapplers who qualified for the sectional with a top-four finish in the regional.
“Getting nine guys through to the sectional is really good,” Verona coach Bob Wozniak said. “We wrestled really well. We had guys wrestle to and better than their seeds.”
The nine Verona wrestlers will move on to the Division 1 Fort Atkinson sectional on Saturday, Feb. 19.
“I don’t want them to worry about rankings or who they are wrestling next,” Wozniak said. “The coaches will tell them what they need to do. I just want them to go in there and worry about themselves and not the opponent. That’s what I’ve been teaching my team for 25 years.”
Verona senior Jay Hanson (heavyweight) finished second. A quartet of Wildcat wrestlers took third place — sophomore Tayvion Howard (106), senior Jacob Munson (132), Brett Burrs (152) and junior Atticus Marse (160). The trio of sophomore Makaylle Moore (120), senior Jimmy Shields and senior Adam Murphy (220) placed fourth.
After a bye in the quarterfinal, Wozniak (35-8) pinned Stoughton’s Ryan Lamers in 3:01 to earn a shot at the championship where he cruised by Wald. Wozniak is seeking his first state berth.
In one of the most anticipated matches in the finals, Stoughton junior Griffin Empey (45-1) — ranked No. 1 at 285 — pinned Verona senior Jay Hanson (41-3), ranked fourth, in 1:15. Hanson (41-3) finished second and also moved on to the sectional.
“I was just waiting for the perfect opening to hit my shot,” Empey said. “He’s a good wrestler and doesn’t have any openings in his stance like normal guys do.”
Hanson took a shot early on Empey, but they drove out of bounds.
Hanson was dominant in his path to the finals. After a bye in the quarterfinal, Hanson pinned Madison West’s Burke Gustafson in 1:12.
The Verona quartet of Howard, Munson, Burrs and Marse each went 2-2 in the tournament. At 106, Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Cole Cunningham pinned Howard in 1 minute in a semifinal. He then won a match after Madison La Follette’s Blake Baldis forfeited a third-place match. In a second-place match, Stoughton sophomore Gabe Schneider pinned Howard in 53 seconds.
Munson also rebounded from a loss in the semifinal after getting pinned by Monona Grove/McFarland’s Jaden Denman to earn a sectional berth. He pinned Madison Memorial’s Devin Schallert in 1:29 in a third-place match. He didn’t get a chance to wrestleback for second because of the earlier loss to Denman.
At 152, Burrs pinned Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Payton Kirchstein in 4:44 in a quarterfinal match. Madison Memorial’s Brock Weiler then defeated him 5-0 in a semifinal match. Burrs defeated Madison West’s Leonardo Ruggiero 5-1 in a third-place match.
“Brett has done a really good job for not wrestling since first grade,” Bob Wozniak said. “He has a good ability, drive and desire to win.”
Marse opened the regional with a fall over Stoughton’s Eli Burke in 1:50. He then pinned Madison Memorial’s Josh Swartz in 2:35 in a semifinal match. Oregon senior John Ruth pinned Marse in 1:09 in the title match. Marse then lost a second-place match to Monona Grove//McFarland’s Cade Rux by fall in 2:38.
Moore (120) lost a quarterfinal match to Madison La Follette’s Daniel Jimenez 6-1 in a quarterfinal match. After two byes, he beat Oregon’s Evan McGill on a medical forfeit to lock up a sectional trip.
Shields (195) also rebounded after getting pinned by Monona Grove/McFarland’s Jacob Bonjour in 38 seconds in a quarterfinal match. After a bye, he pinned Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Tristen Miller in 2:51 in a fifth-place match. He then beat Madison Memorial’s Rodolfo Juarez in 1:41 in a fourth-place match.
Murphy (220) opened the tournament strong, pinning Madison Memorial’s Bobby Ward in 38 seconds. He then lost to Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski in a technical fall in 3:40 26-11. He lost his second straight match to Stoughton’s Beckett Spilde by pin in 3:30.
“Adam’s goal was to make it to the sectional and he wants to make it to state,” Bob Wozniak said. “He has improved a ton over his high school career.”
Murphy will be an underdog.
“There are always upsets at the sectional,” Bob Wozniak said. “You never know what will happen.”