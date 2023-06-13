Three Verona baseball teams won championships during the Verona Little League Hometown Days Tournament on Saturday, June 3 through Sunday, June 4.
The Verona 8U, Verona 10U Orange and Verona 11U teams each won championships.
Verona Little League hosted a Hometown Days Home Run Derby between games in the tournament on Saturday at Connor Field. Verona had three home run derby champions – brothers Dylan Martinelli, the Hometown Days 8U Home Run Derby champion; Tyler Martinelli, 10U champion and Jake Hansen, the 11U champion.
The home run derby was a fundraiser for VLL and it was $10 per person to enter.