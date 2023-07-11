The Verona Black 14U baseball team finished second place at the Mid-Summer Classic on Sunday, July 9, at the Verona Little League Complex at Ceniti Park.
The Verona 14U team finished the tournament 3-1. Waterloo topped Verona 7-4 in the championship game on Sunday. Verona’s Grant Maiden went 2-for-3 with one run scored. Verona jumped out to an early lead when Ethan McIntosh crushed a three-run home run in the first inning.
The Pirates rallied with five runs in the top of the third. Verona’s Camden Swift started on the mound and pitched three innings. All six runs Waterloo scored against Swift were unearned. He struck out two and walked three. JJ Rufer tossed two shutout innings in relief and struck out two. Josh Hebert also pitched two shutout innings and struck out one.
Verona went 2-0 in the pool play on Saturday, July 8. Verona beat Oregon 10-5 and the West Madison Thunder 12-1.
In a semifinal game on Sunday, Verona’s Elliot Auger went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Verona to an 8-2 win over Waunakee. Rufer finished 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored and an RBI. Daniel Fischer also scored two runs.
Rufer pitched a complete game to earn the win against Waunakee. He gave up one earned run on three hits, while striking out seven and walking one.