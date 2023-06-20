Emmie Goodavish, of the Ridgewood swim club, had a hand in winning four events in the first home meet this summer.
Goodavish won the girls 11-12-year-old 100-meter individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 11.97 seconds and finished first in the 50 butterfly (30.95). She helped Ridgewood knock off Hawks Landing in a dual meet 600-410 on Saturday, June 17 at the Ridgewood Pool in Madison.
Gooadvish teamed with Mckenna May, Annika Slager and Lydia Birling to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:11.66. She teamed with Slager, Birling and Sage Walker to take first in the 200 freestyle relay (2:09.96).
Slager won the 560 free (31.04) and Birling took first in the 50 backstroke (36.24). The lone win for Hawks Landing in that age group came from Braelyn Sarbacker who took first in the 100 breaststroke (44.93).
In the 13-14 girls age group, Kate Knonarske, of Hawks Landing, finished first in the 100 back (1:15.78) and won the 100 IM (1:18.13). Teammate Tenley Sathoff took first in the 100 free (1:03.76). Ridgewood’s Jane Martinelli won the 100 breaststroke (1:28.36) and teammate Gina Erdtmann won the 50 fly (35.70).
Isabella Gnewuch, who will be a senior at Verona Area High School, won four events for Hawks Landing in the girls 15-18 age group. Gnewuch won the 100 fly (1:05.01) and the 100 back (1:08.19). She teamed with Emma Reed, Lauren Konarske and Kyrah Kittleson to win the 200 medley relay (2:26.14). Gnewuch teamed with Olivia Christianson, Kittleson and Reed to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:53.40, 0.49 of a second ahead of Ridgewood.
Ridgewood’s Annika Curran, who will be a sophomore at VAHS, finished first in the 200 IM (2:29.84) and took the top spot in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.61). Ridgewood’s Jillian Holler took first in the 100 free (59.70).
Nora Osterholz, of Hawks Landing, won three individual events in the girls’ 9-10 age group. Osterholz finished first in the 50 fly (40.27) and won the 100 IM (1:30.18). She teamed with Avery Marron, Nina Allen and Kathryn Elliott to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:56.55, 1.3 seconds ahead of Ridgewood. Allen posted a first-place finish in the 50 breaststroke (49.19).
Emma Seay, of Ridgewood, won the 50 back (43.53) and Ridgeweood’s Anneliese Erickson, 10, took first in the 50 free (37.15).
In the 8 and younger division, Hawks Landing won five of the six races, including both relays. Everly Johnson took first in the 25 fly (24.75). Teammate Hattie Smalley won the 25 breaststroke (28.08) and Amelia Sharp finished first in the 25 back (23.07).
Everly Johnson teamed with Sharp, Adelyn Johnson and Clara Buckley to win the 100 medley relay (1:38.28). In the 100 free relay, the same quartet won with a time of 1:26.
In the boys’ meet, Hawks Landing’s Jacob Sanborn had a hand in winning three events. He won the 100 free (59.51) and took the top spot in the 100 fly (1:09.02). In the 200 medley relay, Sanborn combined with Elliott Kemp, Henry Prahl and Quinn Conroy to take first (2:03.10). Jack Prahl, of Hawks Landing, won the 200 IM (2:20.76).
Ridgewood’s Evan Lederer finished first in the 100 back (1:07.25) and teammate Jacob Strobel won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.52). Ridgewood’s 200 free relay team of John Olajos, Strobel, Lederer and Henry Affeldt took first (1:44.99).
In the boys’ 8 and younger division, Ridgewood’s Colvin Curran won the 25 free (17.93) and the 25 back (22.06). Colvin Curran teamed with Zac Holler, Colin Arts and Owen Cops to win the 100 medley relay (1:38.84).
Vincent Henshue, of Hawks Landing, took first in the 25 breaststroke (28.97). In the 100 free relay, Henshue teamed with Emerson Kuehnel, Drew Dolphin and Will Westfall to win the relay (1:29.46).
Ridgewood’s Walter Billmeyer, who will be a sophomore at VAHS, had a hand in winning four events 9n the boys’ 13-14 age group. Billmeyer finished first in the 100 free (56.76) and won the 100 IM (1:07.36). In the 200 medley relay, Billmeyer teamed with Jack Grzybowski, Sergio Cabada and Henry Plautz to win with a time of 2:10.78. Ridgewood’s 200 free relay team of Billmeyer, Gryzybowski, Elliott Kemp and Cabada took first (1:57.21).
Henry Prahl, of Hawks Landing, won four events in the boys’ 11-12 age group. He won the 50 back (36.30) and took first in the 50 breaststroke (37.25). In the 200 medley relay, Henry Prahl combined with Jake Elliott, Blake Sharp and Sam Oyster to win the relay with a time of 2:27.67. The same quartet won the 200 free relay (2:11.19). Jack Elliott added a first-place finish in the 50 free (31.58).
Ridgewood won two events in that age group. Max Boldyrev won the 100 IM (1:.23.55) and Brecken Curran took first in the 50 fly (31.85).
Ridgewood won all six events in the boys’ 9-10 age division. Caleb Goodavish took first in the 50 free (30.32) and won the 50 fly (32.13). Teammate Cameron Arts won the 100 IM (1:26.11) and took the top spot in the 50 breaststroke (44.66). Jimmy Jensen placed first in the 50 back (44.41). Ridgewood’s 200 medley relay team of Caleb Goodavish, Arts, Jensen and Finn Cutler-Heiderscheit finished first with a time of 2:45.92. The same quartet won the 200 free relay (2:25.64).