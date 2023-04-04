Three Verona wrestlers with the Sarbacker Wrestling Academy finished second place at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Folkstyle state tournament on March 24-25 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Carson Bremmer, Jackson Guenzler-Soda and Ethan McIntosh each finished second place in their respective age group and weight classes. The trio of state runner-ups each went 3-1 in the tournament.
Jack Scharenbroch went 2-2 and came up one win short of a top-six finish. Brennan Ott went 1-2 in his three matches at state.
After a first-round bye, Bremmer in the 2008-09 birth year 140-pound bracket pinned Lodi’s Benjamin Brisky in 1 minute, 11 seconds. He then defeated River Falls’ Brexton Hoernke 2-0. In the semifinals, Bremmer clipped Crandon’s Nolan Bradley 4-2. Bryston Scoles of the Askren Wrestling Academy defeated Brmmer in the state title match 7-0.
After a first-round bye, Guenzler-Soda in the 2008-09 birth year 145-pound bracket, didn’t allow his opponent to score in winning three straight matches. He defeated Port Washington’s Carter Melichar 3-0. In a quarterfinal match, he defeated Cadott’s Jonathan Phelps 8-0. Guenzler-Soda then edged X-factor Elite’s Elias Reed 2-0 in a semifinal. Luxemburg-Casco’s Logan Ellwanger pinned him in 1:16 in the state title match.
In the 2008-09 birth year at 190, McIntosh had three straight pins after a first-round bye. He pinned Logan Mashack of Askren Wrestling Academy in 2:16. In a quarterfinal match, McIntosh pinned De Soto’s Keagan Kolden in 3:36. He then beat Tyson Jaques of the Sussex Sabercats Wrestling Club by a fall in 3:50 in a semifinal match. Reed Falk of Team Nazar defeated McIntosh 5-0 in the title match.
Scharenbroch in the 2010-11 birth year at 100 pounds, went 3-1. He was pinned by Elkhart Lake’s Carter McCall in 1:59 in his first match. After a bye in a first-round consolation match, he rolled by Fond du Lac’s Jace Koester 9-2. He then pinned Denmark’s Rhett Welsing in 2:30 in a third-round consolation match. Isaac Momper of the Askren Wrestling Academy scored a 13-2 major decision win over Scharenbroch in a fourth-round consolation match.