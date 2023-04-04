Ethan McIntosh

Verona's Ethan McIntosh finished second place at 190-pounds at the WWF Kids Folkstyle State Championships on March 25, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Three Verona wrestlers with the Sarbacker Wrestling Academy finished second place at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Folkstyle state tournament on March 24-25 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Carson Bremmer, Jackson Guenzler-Soda and Ethan McIntosh each finished second place in their respective age group and weight classes. The trio of state runner-ups each went 3-1 in the tournament.

Jack Scharenbroch went 2-2 and came up one win short of a top-six finish. Brennan Ott went 1-2 in his three matches at state.

After a first-round bye, Bremmer in the 2008-09 birth year 140-pound bracket pinned Lodi’s Benjamin Brisky in 1 minute, 11 seconds. He then defeated River Falls’ Brexton Hoernke 2-0. In the semifinals, Bremmer clipped Crandon’s Nolan Bradley 4-2. Bryston Scoles of the Askren Wrestling Academy defeated Brmmer in the state title match 7-0.

After a first-round bye, Guenzler-Soda in the 2008-09 birth year 145-pound bracket, didn’t allow his opponent to score in winning three straight matches. He defeated Port Washington’s Carter Melichar 3-0. In a quarterfinal match, he defeated Cadott’s Jonathan Phelps 8-0. Guenzler-Soda then edged X-factor Elite’s Elias Reed 2-0 in a semifinal. Luxemburg-Casco’s Logan Ellwanger pinned him in 1:16 in the state title match.

In the 2008-09 birth year at 190, McIntosh had three straight pins after a first-round bye. He pinned Logan Mashack of Askren Wrestling Academy in 2:16. In a quarterfinal match, McIntosh pinned De Soto’s Keagan Kolden in 3:36. He then beat Tyson Jaques of the Sussex Sabercats Wrestling Club by a fall in 3:50 in a semifinal match. Reed Falk of Team Nazar defeated McIntosh 5-0 in the title match.

Scharenbroch in the 2010-11 birth year at 100 pounds, went 3-1. He was pinned by Elkhart Lake’s Carter McCall in 1:59 in his first match. After a bye in a first-round consolation match, he rolled by Fond du Lac’s Jace Koester 9-2. He then pinned Denmark’s Rhett Welsing in 2:30 in a third-round consolation match. Isaac Momper of the Askren Wrestling Academy scored a 13-2 major decision win over Scharenbroch in a fourth-round consolation match.

