Jane M. Baker, age 62 of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on February 13, 1960 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, the daughter of Ernest and Doris (Magnuson) Stuber. Jane graduated from Verona High School in 1978 and continued her education at MATC, graduating in 1980. On June 23, 1984, she was united in marriage to Gregory Baker at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Madison. Jane worked for Dr. Mark Bohl in Mount Horeb for over 15 years and volunteered her time to the Chloe Circle and prayer shawl group at St. James Lutheran Church in Verona. Jane enjoyed fishing trips “Up North” near St. Germain with her family, and considered Fallison Lake to be one of her favorite places to visit. Jane had many hobbies, including knitting and collecting all things flamingo. She also loved her canine companions, but most of all, she loved and cherished her two boys and her family.
Jane is survived by her husband, Greg Baker; two sons, Paul (Heather) Baker and Preston (fiancé Lindsey Douglass) Baker; brother, David (Robin Weaver) Stuber; and a grandson on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law (David Baker), and mother-in-law (Carol Baker).
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin, with Pastor Kurt Billings officiating.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the St. James Lutheran Church in Verona.
The family would like to thank the staff of the UW Carbone Cancer Center, especially Dr. Nataliya Uboha and Jenna Wilke, NP, for the kind and compassionate care given to Jane, along with Katlyn Laurie of Gilda’s Club for her invaluable support.
Memorials are suggested to Gilda’s Club of Madison, 7907 UW Health Ct., Middleton, Wisconsin, 53562
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
