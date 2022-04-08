To help residents pay for increasingly high grocery bills, Dane County is giving a five-month, $2.75 extension to a program to stock area food pantries with locally grown goods.
County Executive Joe Parisi announced in a news release last week that Dane County has agreed to a five-month, $2.75 million extension with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to ensure food security for those struggling to meet basic needs, with “record high inflation in stores and online.” Dane County launched its partnership with Second Harvest in April 2020 to help meet emergency food needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are extending our partnership with Second Harvest to keep the shelves of food pantries well-stocked for vulnerable residents struggling to make ends meet during this period of record high inflation and support our network of local food producers through another growing season,” Parisi said. “The ‘Farm to Foodbank’ program has been a great success in addressing our community’s needs during the pandemic, and we thank Second Harvest for their continued partnership.”
That partnership was set to expire at the end of July until Parisi included $1 million in his 2022 budget for the program to cover the growing season through the end of October. The additional $2.75 million means the program can purchase $750,000 worth of food each month, from August through December, bringing the county’s total commitment to the “Farm to Foodbank” program to $26.75 million, according to the news release.
Second Harvest President and CEO Michelle Orge said the funding has “provided vital and consistent support for folks experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic, and for farmers and producers facing sudden and unpredictable changes in business demand.”
“It has helped us build a blueprint for long-term collaboration with farmers, producers, and vendors,” she said in the news release. “Partnerships like these are crucial in a time of significantly higher food and fuel costs caused by inflation.”
Through Dane County’s allocation of CARES Act and American Rescue Plan funds, the “Farm to Foodbank” program distributed more than 8.45 million pounds of food to county residents through February. Nearly 72% percent of the food distributed was either fresh produce, dairy, or meat/protein. Nearly 40 vendors were able to have a reliable outlet for their food and get the help they needed to stay in business, while 184 partner agencies received food purchased with funding from the program, according to the news release.
Through the “Farm to Foodbank” program, Dane County has been able to link Second Harvest with Dane County Dairy and Pork Producers, Dane County Farmers’ Market, and Fairshare CSA Coalition so more products can be bought directly, benefiting local farmers and growers regardless of whether they are pork producers, milk cows, or grow fresh produce.