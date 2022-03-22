Kirsten Witte

Age: 34
Family: Married with 2 small children and a big loveable dog.
Occupation: Currently stay at home with my children
Lived in the town since: 2019
Political experience: None
Notable affiliations: Volunteered with the National 4-H program, sat on the governing board of my church.
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I am seeking the post of Town Supervisor because I believe that community involvement is integral to a strong Town where everyone's voice is heard. I want to bring a fresh perspective to the board while honoring the things that make the Town of Verona a wonderful place to live.
What are the biggest challenges or opportunities for the Town in the next two years?
We need to curb annexation by the cities. We’re losing our tax base and autonomy. I intend to develop a Purchased Development Rights program for our Town. If adopted by the citizens, landowners would have viable options to preserve their land and way of life and help future generations.
Both the cities of Verona and Madison are considering the annexation of large pieces of land, or are working on neighborhood plans for areas they plan to annex in the future. Should the town work with the cities on development, and what should its priorities be?
Implementing a Purchase Development Rights program so landowners have options besides annexation would be a priority. If annexation is unavoidable then yes we need to work with the cities on the development of these proposed neighborhoods to make our voices heard. There is a need to establish new channels for negotiating with the cities and engaging regional planning experts. We must influence how new neighborhoods are planned out, trying to keep the character of the area. Engaging the cities in our bigger vision, encouraging the conservation of natural landscapes and setting aside areas for interconnected trails and parks.
The town currently has no debt on its books. With rising costs, how should the town prioritize expenses to keep itself debt-free – or should it consider taking on debt to pay for services or infrastructure?
To avoid debt, we need to know our numbers for desired growth and increased tax revenue. We need to look at new sources of tax revenue, from more commercial businesses and in-fill of denser housing where we can. We need to know when our share of the cost of senior services is going to go up by double digits again. Let’s trend the age of our population to make accurate predictions. I believe that if we had an unforeseen bridge or road collapse that would be a reason to take on debt if our reserve fund could not cover it.
Many of the town’s roads, especially county highways, are used as arterial corridors for travelers between Madison and more distant communities. What responsibilities should the town and the county each hold in repairing those highways?
Our Town employs an experienced public works director. Studies could be conducted to measure usage and traffic flow and to track who is using our roads the most. With this information, we can then work with neighboring municipalities to determine appropriate maintenance responsibilities.