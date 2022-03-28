Age: 39
Family: Wife and two sons (7 and 4)
Occupation: Public policy advocate, and small business owner
Lived in the district since: January of 2014
Political experience: Former staffer to U.S. Senator Russ Feingold, Former Verona Alder, Former Chair of the Verona Parks Commission, and former member of the Verona Plan Commission
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I’ve enjoyed representing Verona the past two years on the County Board. I do so in accordance with my values: empathy for others, fairness in processes, equity in outcomes, service to community, and progress on our challenges. There is much progress to make, and I’m excited to continue my work.
What are the most important issues facing the County over the next two years?
First, we must continue to respond the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We have millions more in federal relief dollars to help people struggling with basic needs like housing, and hunger. We should also prioritize our health workforce’s needs, student mental health, and consider further business assistance.
Second, we must be sure that the services the County provides, from highways to human services, keeps pace with the rapid growth of the County's population.
Third, we must be sure that we are stewards of the climate and preserve and protect our land and water.
The current jail building has been described as having inhuman conditions. As the new jail project moves forward, what basic services should it include to ensure residents have proper care?
I voted against the jail because it did not fully address the inequities in our criminal justice system, which were fueled by racism, and the institutional and purposeful protection of white supremacy. We must make better choices. We should build a new jail once we've done the hard work of reforming our justice system to achieve the lowest sustainable jail population possible. I successfully amended the jail plan to include a more specific study on that. That will ultimately help us determine what services are included. We must explore systems and policies beyond the justice system that make our communities safe.
What should be the county’s role in ensuring all residents and businesses have access to broadband internet?
I’m a proud supporter of the work of the Dane County Broadband Task Force. Its work is important for the vitality of every community. The Task Force is already deep in its data collection and is accepting surveys at its website. Its next focus will be on securing funding to expand access.
Dane County had the largest population growth of anywhere in the state in the last decade, with nearly 16% more people living here than in 2010, and half of that growth happening in communities outside of Madison. How should the county balance continued development and growth, while maintaining its rural character?
The rapid growth is a testament to the high quality of life, good schools, and good economy of Dane County. We are privileged to live here, and I will work to ensure that development is responsible, sustainable, protects the environment, and is supported by City/Town and County services.