Mike Duerst

Age: 62
Family: Wife Shirley, adult sons Grant and Spencer
Occupation: Owner/operator of a century farm
Lived in the town since: All my life, 62 years
Political experience: 10 years on Town Board for two different stints
Notable affiliations: Verona FFA Alumni (lifetime member), Dane County Farm Bureau, Deer Creek Sportsman (lifetime member), Dane County Towns Association Executive Committee, Upper Sugar River Watershed Farmer led group.
Essay questions
Why are you running?
To represent all citizens, the board needs members with diverse backgrounds from throughout the township. I operate a large farm in the southwest, an area not represented on the board, and I understand the concerns of landowners, large and small, as well as the heavy equipment used by the Town.
What are the biggest challenges or opportunities for the town in the next two years?
The Town of Verona faces annexation by the Cities of Verona and Madison. This could seriously reduce our tax base, thereby increasing taxes, and it would change the character of the area by allowing conversion of open land to dense residential areas.
Both the cities of Verona and Madison are considering the annexation of large pieces of land, or are working on neighborhood plans for areas they plan to annex in the future. Should the town work with the cities on development, and what should its priorities be?
By state law the Town cannot stop cities from annexing land, and the cities will not compromise. Further, landowners get a higher price for land that has been annexed. Fortunately, the Town Board is in an excellent position to prevent annexation using the 2019 Comprehensive Plan and the recently approved Land Division and Development Ordinance to manage development. The Town have already limited annexation by Madison in the NE part of the Town by approving condo developments, which cities do not annex. The Town should prioritize condo development as protection against erosion of town land by annexation.
The town currently has no debt on its books. With rising costs, how should the town prioritize expenses to keep itself debt-free – or should it consider taking on debt to pay for services or infrastructure
Roads must be maintained. The Town should borrow only temporarily for road repairs, and only if costs exceed our substantial reserve funds. Other desired services could be offered on a fee-for-service basis, or for a low annual charge, such as for a brush pick-up.
Many of the town’s roads, especially county highways, are used as arterial corridors for travelers between Madison and more distant communities. What responsibilities should the town and the county each hold in repairing those highways?
Because the Town is close to large urban areas, some roads are heavily used as shortcuts. An example is Whalen Road which has only 7 residents but 3,500 vehicle trips per day. The Town does receive some state funding for road maintenance, but the Town budget must cover the majority. Regular road maintenance prevents complete break-town. Some Town growth is necessary to keep pace with the increasing costs for road maintenance and other expenses.