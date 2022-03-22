Phyllis Wiederhoeft

Age: 68
Family: husband, 2 daughters
Occupation: retired from being an executive director of a nonprofit
Lived in the town since: 1990
Political Experience: elected as Town Supervisor in 2020, seeking 2nd term
Notable affiliations: Advanced degrees (MA and Ph.D.) from UW-Madison, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Madison Cat Project, Model A Ford Club, Capital Area Pickleball Association, West Madison Kiwanis, Center for Urban Education Ministries, National Park Foundation
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I live in the SE corner of our town and to my knowledge, there has not been a supervisor elected from this area before me. There have been committee members in the past from this quadrant. Several years ago, due to a proposed development, neighborhood concerns and meetings surfaced. It showed me that citizen involvement is critical to our town leaders making informed decisions. Because our town is growing, the impact of that growth on public works, especially our roads and also on such services as brush collection and senior services, must be considered in those decisions.
What are the biggest challenges or opportunities for the town in the next two years?
Land use, especially annexation and pressures of growth within our town, is a priority. We cannot continue the rapid loss of valuable farmland. Our town has assets such as abundant water and excellent soils that will place it in demand as southern and southwestern parts of the U.S. dry up and food production shifts to the northern regions. Our town can strengthen our land use ordinance to more carefully protect the Sugar River watershed, trees, and steep slopes. Controlling the high costs for maintaining quality roads and services must be a priority.
Both the cities of Verona and Madison are considering the annexation of large pieces of land, or are working on neighborhood plans for areas they plan to annex in the future. Should the town work with the cities on development, and what should its priorities be?
A bigger issue is cities working with the town. Many annexation discussions leave out town concerns. CARPC has drafted a Regional Development Framework 2022 in which our town can participate. Priorities listed there cover many of the same concerns facing the town – preservation, conservation, focused growth and joint municipality collaboration.
The town currently has no debt on its books. With rising costs, how should the town prioritize expenses to keep itself debt-free – or should it consider taking on debt to pay for services or infrastructure?
Long term planning for large expenditures is current practice for maintaining a debt-free status. Necessary replacement of the Valley Road bridge is an example. Each year, our town has reserved a portion of our town’s responsibility so our town can pay in full when due. Such practice should be continued.
Many of the town’s roads, especially county highways, are used as arterial corridors for travelers between Madison and more distant communities. What responsibilities should the town and the county each hold in repairing those highways?
Most of our town’s roads that are arterial and heavily traveled are shared. Border agreements help considerably in establishing maintenance and repair responsibilities. The town staff is excellent at cooperating, or at least trying, with the contiguous municipalities. CARPC is another entity which provides planning options for heavily traveled corridors.