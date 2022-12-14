There were no major red flags that came out of the Verona Area School District’s financial independent audit for 2021-22.
District business leaders presented the results of the audit for 2021-22 with the Verona Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 12, at Verona Area High School.
District deputy superintendent of business services Chad Wiese said the audit is an examination of accounting practices that may not be aligned with board policies.
“A lot of it has to do with making sure at the end of the day, the nearly $100 million all lands on the right line for DPI (State Department of Instruction) reporting,” Wiese said.
He said the audit helps ensure the district has the right checks and balances in place and the money passing through the district is approved and checked at the right times.
The financial statements present the financial position of the district and the cash flow, according to the audit.
Every year each school district in the state has to have an independent financial audit. School districts can be selected for a membership audit at least once every four years.
District director of finance Peter Grender said the audit showed no particular sensitive disclosures and no corrected material misstatements. The audit also does not show any disagreements with management and no consultation with other accountants, he said.
The audit reviewed accounting principles and internal controls, Grender said.
“It was not designed to catch everything because it is random testing,” Grender said. “They want to make sure the book of accounts is properly maintained. It gives credibility, accountability and it’s also the law.”
Grender said there was a new accounting change needed for Apple iPad leases in the district.
“The old way to record them as an expense in the current year,” he said. “The new way is to record them as an expense in the current year and all future years put them on the balance sheet.”
One area recommended for improvement is allowing the current district accountant the ability to prepare journal entries for big purchases the district makes.
Grender said the district implemented a journal entry to track transactions as an internal in-district accounting measure last year to make sure the payment for items was tied to the same account numbers.
The board is also in the process of discussing the board’s Results policies by reviewing and approving operational expectations the board set last year for various goals. The board approved the financial administration operational expectations on Monday.
One of the expectations is the superintendent is tasked with assuring that all non-bid purchases are based on comparative prices of similar value.
Every purchase of more than $10,000 will be reviewed by the district’s director of finance using the purchasing approval worksheet, Wiese said.
Wiese said the superintendent must assure that all transactions more than $250,000, including the purchase of supplies, materials and equipment are based on a competitive bid process and must be approved by the VASD Board of Education. The district’s audit shows no instances of items purchased outside of district policy.
Another operational expectation for financial administration is the superintendent is required to keep complete and accurate financial records by funds and accounts in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.