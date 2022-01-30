The sound of ice skates gliding across the ice and the crackling of bonfires large and small around the ice rink were the dominant sounds at Harriet Park on Saturday, Jan. 29, for the first Frozen Fun Fest. The festival was held at the outdoor ice rink, and included ice skates rentals provided by Verona Ice Arena, games, a bonfire and hot cocoa and hot dogs.
Photos: Veronans chill at Harriet Park for first Frozen Fun Fest
