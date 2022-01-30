Verona chills out at first Frozen Fun Fest

From left, Diana Nava, Kyle Sprecher, Breeja Landsman, Jamie Bryhan grill hot dogs around the fire during the Frozen Fun Fest on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Harriet Park. The event, put on by both the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Verona Recreation Department, featured ice skating with access to rentals, bonfires and hot chocolate.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

The sound of ice skates gliding across the ice and the crackling of bonfires large and small around the ice rink were the dominant sounds at Harriet Park on Saturday, Jan. 29, for the first Frozen Fun Fest. The festival was held at the outdoor ice rink, and included ice skates rentals provided by Verona Ice Arena, games, a bonfire and hot cocoa and hot dogs.

Photos: Veronans chill at Harriet Park for first Frozen Fun Fest

