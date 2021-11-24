Dane County is set to hold three public listening sessions on area natural hazards and disasters, as officials continue to update the county’s Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Two virtual sessions are 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 online via Zoom at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xIsInVnkTUK55Safg3qTOg, and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Zoom at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WjGvC1lEQ6eY6nrolJvr4Q. Registration is required for both events.
The county will also host an in-person session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at The Village on Park Community Room, 2300 S. Park St., Madison.
Local governments, businesses and the public are encouraged to attend, as on average, each dollar spent on mitigation saves society an average of $6 in avoided future losses, in addition to saving lives and preventing injuries, according to a Nov. 25 county news release.
“Dane County residents are vulnerable to a variety of hazards including extreme temperatures, severe winter weather, tornadoes, and floods (that) are occurring more frequently, often with disastrous results,” the release read. “The inclusion of climate change factors in the hazard analysis will ensure Dane County identifies appropriate steps that can protect residents’ personal and economic safety through mitigation efforts.”
“Extreme weather events can strike at a moment’s notice. The better we prepare for disasters before they occur, the more we can reduce potential damage and risk to our residents,” said
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the more the county can prepare for events before they occur, the better the changes of reducing risk.
“Long droughts, historic rains, and sweltering heat are becoming all too familiar occurrences that negatively affect Dane County residents’ economic well-being and personal safety,” he said in the news release. “As our changing climate results in a growing number of extreme weather events, it’s important for us to assess our community’s vulnerabilities and adapt.”
The Dane County Department of Emergency Management will facilitate the public listening sessions to solicit the public’s input on draft mitigation strategies to update the Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. “
We encourage people to attend, ask questions, and express their concerns so we can work to develop more comprehensive countywide hazard mitigation strategies,” said Dane County Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs in the news release.
The current version of Dane County’s Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan is available at em.countyofdane.com/hazards/mitigation-plan. The new draft mitigation strategies are at em.countyofdane.com/County-Draft-Mitigation-Strategies.