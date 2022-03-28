Age: 71
Family: Married, with one married son and a deceased son.
Occupation: retired former carpenter.
Lived in area: I have lived in this District since 1955 except for my time in the Marine Corps and a year working in Minnesota.
Political Experience: I am a former Town Clerk and have served on the County Board for 38 years, ten of which I represented part of Verona and Town of Verona. Present Chair of County Park Commission, and former Chair of several County Committees. I enjoy local Government where you are not stratified by partisan labels.
Notable affiliations: Dane County Conservation League, Springfield Community Club, Catholic Church.
Essay questions
Why are you running?
I enjoy being involved with local government. County Government is too big for a Supervisor to know all aspects. I've specialized in Public Works, Parks, Landfill, and use of the Landfill gas. Years ago I led the way for us to generate electricity from landfill gas. Now we have begun turning it into natural gas used in vehicles and homes. Our Landfill is the most environmentally friendly in the state and perhaps the nation. I still have expertise to share.
What should be the county’s role in ensuring all residents and businesses have access to broadband internet?
A year ago the County formed a broadband task force that I serve on. Federal coverage maps are wrong so we have pushed for people to take a speed test. Most of Dane County is not eligible for grants to help us because the maps show good internet. We have set aside 5 million to match companies applying for federal and state funds to expand service. By law we have to work with providers so we need to help and encourage the private sector.
If the county board were to approve a consolidated jail design, how should it balance rising construction costs while ensuring it doesn’t deny jail residents basic services?
The County Board recently voted to fund a smaller jail. This will not allow consolidation of the Huber Center which is an older decrypt building. I supported the full buildout although prices have skyrocketed during COVID. The new jail will be much more humane for the residents, but I'm saddened that the Huber inmates will be left in such poor housing.
Dane County had the largest population growth of anywhere in the state in the last decade, with nearly 16% more people living here than in 2010, and half of that growth happening in communities outside of Madison. How should the county balance continued development and growth, while maintaining its rural character?
A lot of the growth outside Madison is in Villages with apartments replacing older homes. Towns strive to keep homes on land that isn't productive while allowing the Farmer to get some income from that land. Villages and Cities do annex farmland, but we need to keep that amount of land small.