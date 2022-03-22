Age: 55
Family: Married with 2 Children
Occupation: Owner/Operator of Midwest Decorative Stone & Landscape Supply
Lived in the town: 18 years since 2004
Political Experience: 17 years on Town of Verona Plan Commission, 5 years on Joint Town/City Verona Planning Committee, 7 years as an election worker and Chief Inspector for the Town.
Notable affiliations: Active member of: Verona Chamber of Commerce, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, BBB(A+ rating), ICPA, NCMA, WNLA, NFIB, AARP, AAA, and Madison Area Down Syndrome Society(DSAW) Former member of: WLCA, Athena, 4-H, MABA, and NASET
Essay Questions:
Why are you running?
I am the best candidate to ensure an equal voice to all towns people, as a longtime resident I feel the town has many issues that need to be addressed. Issues such as annexation, property rights, taxes, and the towns character and viability. My 17 years of experience on plan commission where listening to residents’ concerns, working with governmental rules, and ensuring property rights makes me the best choice to address these issues. I have worked hard and listened to our residence. With all this experience, I am qualified to be the Board Supervisor for the Town.
What are the biggest challenges or opportunities for the town in the next two years?
The challenge is limiting annexation and keeping the towns rural Character, while still honoring property rights and keeping the Town debt free and fiscally viable. The opportunity is to strengthen border agreements so that residents’ voices are heard, and nearby developments fit our rural character.
Both the cities of Verona and Madison are considering the annexation of large pieces of land, or are working on neighborhood plans for areas they plan to annex in the future. Should the town work with the cities on development, and what should its priorities be?
I believe the Town should work with our city neighbors. We have been losing large parcels of land to annexation and when that happens the Town often loses any control on how dense the development may become. Our priority should be strengthening border agreements that favor the preservation of the Town. Recently the Town has approved small rural neighborhoods that fit with our comprehensive plan and stopped those properties from leaving the Town while providing additional tax base and keeping the mil rate steady.
The town currently has no debt on its books. With rising costs, how should the town prioritize expenses to keep itself debt-free – or should it consider taking on debt to pay for services or infrastructure?
The Town has a budgeting process that works. I would continue to make tough decisions and keep our town debt-free. If elected I would continue to be fiscally responsible and address any unexpected expenses critically and responsibly. A reserve fund is currently in place to help cover unexpected costs.
Many of the town’s roads, especially county highways, are used as arterial corridors for travelers between Madison and more distant communities. What responsibilities should the town and the county each hold in repairing those highways?
Recently the Town Public Works administrator drove every road in the Town and rated them to their quality based on an engineer scale of health. The Town then set up the roads on a 10-year plan to repair and maintain our roads which will ensure that we have safe roads.