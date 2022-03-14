The deadline for receiving letters to the editor on the 2022 spring election is 9 a.m. Monday, March 21. The Press has traditionally not published election-related letters the week before elections, to allow time for a candidate rebuttal or correction of false information in print.
Election letter deadline is March 21
