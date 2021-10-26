Changes in districts

District 1 (Wards 1-3, projected population 4,046): Keeps Westridge Estates and areas by high school and old Sugar Creek building. Adds part of Cross Point (west of Nine Mound Road) and North Marietta Street (downtown). Loses Whispering Coves area (north), South Shuman Street.

District 2 (Wards 4-6, 4,368): Keeps most of Cross Country Heights, Raywood, Kettle Creek and Gateway Estates (near Cross Country Road and Basswood Avenue). Adds Harmony Hills and Prairie Oaks (north of Cross Country, east of Main Street) and Whispering Coves area (north). Loses part of Cross Point (west of Nine Mound Road) and homes close to VAHS campus.

District 3 (Wards 7-9, 4071): Keeps area east of North Main Street between Cross Country Road and East Verona Avenue, northwest and southeast corners of Main Street and Verona Avenue. Adds South Shuman Street, apartments near Verona Senior Center (downtown) and homes close to VAHS campus. Loses Harmony Hills and Prairie Oaks (north of Cross Country, east of M), Prairie Heights (near bypass) and North Marietta Street.

District 4 (Wards 10-12, 4,454): Keeps Hawthorne Hills (south of Whalen Road) and Cathedral Point (south of bypass), Eastview Heights and parts of Military Ridge. Loses Prairie Heights (near bypass)