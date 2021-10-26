More than 1,000 people who had been voting in District 3 will choose alders in District 2 for the next election and beyond.
That is the most significant change in the new district and ward maps the City of Verona approved unanimously Monday, Oct. 25.
The new maps, a result of the 10-year U.S. Census, will go to Dane County to adopt in its new supervisory district plan. The county had asked for municipalities to return their ward maps (and district maps for those with alders) by Nov. 5 to allow for passage of the final maps Nov. 18.
Unlike a decade ago, the county and other municipalities do not have state legislative maps to coordinate with, as the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democrat governor do not agree on the process or the proposed maps.
But that wasn’t a concern this week for Verona. With minimal discussion, alders approved a map they’d seen two weeks earlier that rebalances the population in each district. The new maps also create 12 wards where there previously were nine, though that change is likely irrelevant to most voters unless it becomes an issue for the Legislature.
Verona had to make significant changes to its maps because of a 32% increase in population since the previous census. With a population of 14,034, as of Jan. 1, 2020, it had more than 3,000 people to sprinkle around its various districts, and alders also chose to have staff look ahead, to when proposed and approved subdivisions within city limits are built out.
That, city staff estimated, would have Verona up to 16,900 people.
By that time, others not already within the city likely will be bringing in residents, as well, which could mean small numbers of people in Verona voting in a county supervisory district other than 32, which contains the entire population of the city and the southern two-thirds of the Town of Verona.