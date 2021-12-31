Photos of the Year 2021

A University of Wisconsin pharmacy student vaccinates a staff member with the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, with the assistance of University of Wisconsin pharmacy students and other area pharmacists, vaccinated 60 Verona Area School District educators on Saturday, March 6, at the high school fieldhouse.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Each year, when Verona Press reporters comb through a year’s worth of photos to determine their photos of the year, they always expect some mainstay events.

But this year, the return of those mainstay events in 2021 after many community and school events took a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic is what defines our Photos of the Year gallery.

The top photo is what so many of us viewed as a sign of hope in the early parts of 2021 – frontline workers, teachers, retail workers and ourselves gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, Dec. 24, 88.5% of all Verona Area School District residents had gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, nearly a year after they were made available to healthcare workers.

Our second photo of the year features one of the most visible projects in the city this year, as crews replaced decades-old sewer lines along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and the Badger Mill Creek.

Our third photo is the first of many celebrating the return of annual traditions and events this year, starting with the graduation ceremony for the Verona Area High School’s Class of 2021. The year before, the Class of 2020 settled for a virtual ceremony, as gathering limits and the ordered closure of buildings across the state derailed a traditional ceremony.

Our other seven photos of the year showcase the return of other beloved community and school events, including Hometown Days, Ironman Wisconsin, Homecoming and in-person performances.

Photos of the Year 2021: Verona starts to get back to semi-normal with the return of in-person school, community events

