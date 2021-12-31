Photos of the Year 2021: Verona starts to get back to semi-normal with the return of in-person school, community events

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, highest toward the Illinois border. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM CST this evening. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

