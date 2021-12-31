Photos of the Year 2021: Verona starts to get back to semi-normal with the return of in-person school, community events

A University of Wisconsin pharmacy student vaccinates a staff member with the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, with the assistance of University of Wisconsin pharmacy students and other area pharmacists, vaccinated 60 Verona Area School District educators on Saturday, March 6, at the high school fieldhouse.
Each year, when Verona Press reporters comb through a year’s worth of photos to determine their photos of the year, they always expect some mainstay events.
But this year, the return of those mainstay events in 2021 after many community and school events took a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic is what defines our Photos of the Year gallery.
The top photo is what so many of us viewed as a sign of hope in the early parts of 2021 – frontline workers, teachers, retail workers and ourselves gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, Dec. 24, 88.5% of all Verona Area School District residents had gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, nearly a year after they were made available to healthcare workers.
Our second photo of the year features one of the most visible projects in the city this year, as crews replaced decades-old sewer lines along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and the Badger Mill Creek.
Our third photo is the first of many celebrating the return of annual traditions and events this year, starting with the graduation ceremony for the Verona Area High School’s Class of 2021. The year before, the Class of 2020 settled for a virtual ceremony, as gathering limits and the ordered closure of buildings across the state derailed a traditional ceremony.
Our other seven photos of the year showcase the return of other beloved community and school events, including Hometown Days, Ironman Wisconsin, Homecoming and in-person performances.
1 of 10
Photos of the Year 2021
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A University of Wisconsin pharmacy student vaccinates a staff member with the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, with the assistance of University of Wisconsin pharmacy students and other area pharmacists, vaccinated 60 Verona Area School District educators on Saturday, March 6, at the high school fieldhouse.
A graduate holds an umbrella to keep the sun off him during Class of 2021’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 12, at Verona Area High School’s football field. Many graduates and other attendees brought umbrellas or fans with them to combat the warm temperatures.
From right, Mr. Wormwood (Riley Custer) discovers that his hair has been turned green right before a significant business meeting as Mrs. Wormwood (Shannon Seip) holds up a mirror to him during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
From right, Jon Smail and Adam Wix, both of Illinois, cheer other cyclists as they wait to see their friend Megan Delonge, of Elgin, Illinois, ride by during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sugar Creek students dump hot dog condiments on teachers as part of their Fun Run pep rally
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Students dump ketchup, mustard and relish on principal Todd Brunner who have turned himself into a "hot dog" during the Sugar Creek Elementary School's pep rally on Friday, Oct. 1, leading up to the Fun Run the following day. The students got to participate in the pep rally after raising $33,000 for the school.
Photos of the Year 2021: Verona starts to get back to semi-normal with the return of in-person school, community events
1 of 10
Photos of the Year 2021
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A University of Wisconsin pharmacy student vaccinates a staff member with the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, with the assistance of University of Wisconsin pharmacy students and other area pharmacists, vaccinated 60 Verona Area School District educators on Saturday, March 6, at the high school fieldhouse.
Photos of the Year 2021
Photo by Mackenzie Krumme
The City of Verona is expected to plant native grasses and hardwood trees such as red and white oak, white pine, river birch and sugar maple to restore the area near the Badger Mill Creek.
Photos of the Year 2021
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A graduate holds an umbrella to keep the sun off him during Class of 2021’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 12, at Verona Area High School’s football field. Many graduates and other attendees brought umbrellas or fans with them to combat the warm temperatures.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Matilda'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From right, Mr. Wormwood (Riley Custer) discovers that his hair has been turned green right before a significant business meeting as Mrs. Wormwood (Shannon Seip) holds up a mirror to him during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Center, kindergartener Isaiah Miles is walked to the front door by his parents on the first of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Stoner Prairie Elementary School.
Verona Area High School students celebrate Homecoming with pep rally
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Isaiah Marsh does a backflip during the dance team performance at the pep rally on Friday, Oct. 1, held on the football field at Verona Area High School.
Ironman Wisconsin pedals through Verona area
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From right, Jon Smail and Adam Wix, both of Illinois, cheer other cyclists as they wait to see their friend Megan Delonge, of Elgin, Illinois, ride by during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verona celebrates Hometown Days as it returns for first time in two years
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Wesley Bechen, 5 of Oregon, feeds the petting zoo's zebra handfuls of grass from the festival grounds at the Hometown Days Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Verona Area High School students celebrate Homecoming with pep rally
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Center, Miya Gentile flies in the air alongside the pom-poms of her cheer team peers during the pep rally on Friday, Oct. 1, held on the football field at Verona Area High School.
Sugar Creek students dump hot dog condiments on teachers as part of their Fun Run pep rally
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Students dump ketchup, mustard and relish on principal Todd Brunner who have turned himself into a "hot dog" during the Sugar Creek Elementary School's pep rally on Friday, Oct. 1, leading up to the Fun Run the following day. The students got to participate in the pep rally after raising $33,000 for the school.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 3 AM
CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle
expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the
second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, highest toward the Illinois
border.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM CST
this evening. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 3
PM Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 3 AM
CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle
expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the
second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, highest toward the Illinois
border.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM CST
this evening. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 3
PM Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&