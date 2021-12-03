Verona Area Community Theater (VACT) is set to present another youth production this weekend – one based on a 1988 children's novel by Roald Dahl.
From Dec. 2-5 VACT will be bringing to stage Matilda, as a musical.
In the show, Matilda is a bright little girl who is very eager to learn. Eventually, her insensitive parents send her to a school run by Miss Trunchbull, a cruel authoritarian that loathes children. Matilda befriends her school teacher, Miss Honey. She develops psychokinetic abilities and uses them to deal with her family and Trunchbull.
Matilda the Musical has received widespread critical acclaim and box-office popularity, winning seven 2012 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical—at the time, the most such awards ever won by a single show.
There will be five performances of the show -- at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4; and at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.
All of the shows will take place at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
Tickets are available at vact.org/tickets.