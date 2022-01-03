Kyle Krantz

Verona senior Kyle Krantz goes up for a shot down low against Racine Case in the season opener on Friday, Nov. 26, at West Allis Central High School. Verona beat Racine Case 79-74.

 Photo for the Press by Ed Fink

Kyle Krantz led the Verona boys basketball team to a nonconference victory over Milwaukee Lutheran last week. The senior guard finished with a game-high 22 points during the Wildcats’ 78-50 win. For his play, Krantz has earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Stats

Game: 1

Points: 22

Season-high: 23 (Dec. 4)

PPG: 11.8

Highlight game: Krantz was the only player on either team to break 20 points during Verona’s 78-50 victory over Milwaukee Lutheran on Dec. 30. Krantz nearly set a new season-high for points. The 6-foot guard scored 23 points against Janesville Craig back on Dec. 4.

