Kyle Krantz led the Verona boys basketball team to a nonconference victory over Milwaukee Lutheran last week. The senior guard finished with a game-high 22 points during the Wildcats’ 78-50 win. For his play, Krantz has earned Athlete of the Week honors.
Stats
Game: 1
Points: 22
Season-high: 23 (Dec. 4)
PPG: 11.8
Highlight game: Krantz was the only player on either team to break 20 points during Verona’s 78-50 victory over Milwaukee Lutheran on Dec. 30. Krantz nearly set a new season-high for points. The 6-foot guard scored 23 points against Janesville Craig back on Dec. 4.