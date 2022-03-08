Verona junior Gavin Farrell posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, but the Wildcats couldn’t overcome a tough shooting night and lost to Arrowhead 64-43 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Friday, March 4, in Hartland.
Verona (11-14) trailed the Warhawks by eight points at the half. Arrowhead outscored Verona 31-18 in the second half.
The Wildcats shot 28.3% (15 of 53) and 21.7% from 3-point range. Verona senior Kyle Krantz scored a team-high 13 points and had four rebounds.
Both freshman Drew Murphy and junior Zach Zimmerman chipped in five points.
Arrowhead shot 45.2% in the game (24 of 53) and hit 10 3s from behind the arc. Arrowhead’s Mac Wrecke scored a game-high 30 points.