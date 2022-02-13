Max McCartney and Nathan Rozeboom set school records as the Verona/Mount Horeb boys swimming team qualified a total of nine swimmers to the WIAA Division 1 state meet during a Division 1 sectional on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Verona High School.
The Wildcats had six individuals and all three relays qualify for the state meet — which will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
“The team had a really good meet yesterday,” VA/MH head coach Bill Wuerger said. “We were the only team in the sectional to have season-best times in every individual race and every relay.”
Madison West won the sectional with 328 points, edging out runner-up Middleton (304.5). Verona/Mount Horeb finished fourth with 266.5 points. Sun Prairie was third with 300.5 points.
McCartney — a senior — set a school record in the 200-yard freestyle and earned runner-up honors with a time of 1 minute, 43.69 seconds. Middleton junior Nick Chirafisi won with a time of 1:40. Rozeboom — also a senior — swam to a school record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.20. That time was good for third overall in the sectional.
Along with McCartney and Rozeboom — McCartney also qualified for state in the 100 free (46.82, third) and Rozeboom in the 50 free (22.05, seventh) — Verona/Mount Horeb also had individual state qualifiers in seniors Oscar Best, Avery Blas, Luke Bennin and freshman Grayson Neumann.
Best qualified in the 100 butterfly (51.06, first) and 100 backstroke (53.11, third). Best was the only VA/MH swimmer to earn a sectional title, tying with Monona Grove senior Cameron Tejada for first in the 100 butterfly.
Blas qualified in the 200 individual medley (1:59.64, seventh) and 100 breaststroke (59.96, seventh), Bennin in the 50 free (22.14, eighth) and 100 breaststroke (58.36, fourth) and Neumann in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.86, 10th).
Sophomores Landyn Drapp and Max Jones and junior Liam Updegrove were part of state-qualifying relay teams for the Wildcats.
The 200 medley relay team of Best, Bennin, Rozeboom and Jones started off the sectional meet with a runner-up finish with a time of 1:35.93, earning them a trip to state. In the 200 free relay it was Bennin, Rozeboom, Jones and McCartney teaming up for a fifth-place finish with a time of 1:28.14, punching a ticket to state. VA/MH also qualified for state in the 400 free relay thanks to the efforts of McCartney, Drapp, Updegrove and Best. The group clocked in at 3:13.39, good for fifth.
State meet preview
The WIAA Division 1 state meet will take place at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium on Saturday, Feb. 19, starting at 2:30 p.m. Doors open for spectators at 1:30 p.m. The diving competition will take place at 9:30 a.m. before the swimming timed finals.
Sun Prairie won last year’s Division 1 title, edging out the Greenfield co-op. Verona/Mount Horeb placed seventh out of 34 teams last season.
Four individual VA/MH swimmers will compete in final heats (which are reserved for the eight best qualifying times) at the state meet.
Best will be in lane two in heat four of the 100 butterfly, McCartney will be in lane seven in heat three of the 100 free, Rozeboom will be in lane two in heat three of the 100 breaststroke, while Bennin will join him in lane seven in the event and heat.