Sometimes for a quarterback like Verona senior Kaden Kittleson, it’s better to improvise.
Kittleson connected with junior Michael Valitchka on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 46.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter to propel the Wildcats to a thrilling 27-20 win over Madison Memorial on Friday, Sept. 23, at Verona Area High School.
Valitchka missed the past two games with a shoulder injury.
Kittleson said Valitchka wasn’t his main target on the play that calls for a different wide receiver to fake a block and then run an out pattern.
“Michael always works hard and he puts in the time,” Kittleson said. “I thought it was a great play call with the run fake and then the bootleg and I saw him open on the post and I knew Michael would make a play. We definitely missed him for sure.”
Kittleson completed 13 of 19 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns to Valitchka, who had four receptions for 56 yards.
“It was tough being on the sideline, but I supported my team,” Valitchka said. “Once I got back in the game, it’s like nothing changed and we got back into the swing of it.”
Verona (5-1, 4-0 Big Eight) took another step in the race to win the program’s first Big Eight Conference championship since 2016 when the Wildcats shared the title with Sun Prairie. Verona last won an outright conference championship in 2011.
“It’s always been the goal we have had,” Kittleson said of winning a conference championship. “This is what we worked for years and we have to take it one week at a time.”
The Wildcats have won five straight games since a season-opening loss to Muskego.
Verona got a little redemption after being stuffed at the goal line and losing to Madison Memorial last year and the Spartans winning on a last-second run in 2019.
“It’s up to us to take care of business,” Verona coach Andrew Riley said. “It was a gritty win. I have to give a lot of credit to our guys for continuing to believe in themselves. As a first-year coach, this is where we wanted to be.”
The timing of Valitchka’s return couldn’t have been better. The Wildcats were down a pair of senior starting wide receivers — Gavin Farrell, who suffered a broken collarbone at Janesville Parker — and Aidan Haack.
The Wildcats drove 57 yards in 15 plays on the game-winning drive. Verona converted four straight third-down plays to keep the drive going. Facing third-and-6 from their own 47-yard line, Kittleson hooked up with senior wide receiver Anthony Moberly on a 6-yard pass. Madison Memorial was also called for a critical pass interference call on third-and-11 from the Spartans’ 48-yard line and Kittleson tossed a 10-yard pass to Valitchka on third-and-5 from the Spartans’ 32-yard line.
With the game on the line, Riley put the trust in his senior quarterback and big-play Valitchka.
“I had faith in Kaden and Michael,” Riley said. “I talked to both of them and I told them we would have to make one more throw and catch to win it.”
Verona senior running back Trey Engram rushed for 52 yards on 22 carries and one touchdown.
“Trey didn’t have eye-popping stats, but he got the tough yards and kept drives going,” Riley said.
Early on, the game had the makings of a shootout with three touchdowns combined in less than 2 minutes. The Spartans capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive with senior quarterback Charlie Erlandson scoring on a 4-yard run about midway through the first quarter.
It didn’t take the Wildcats long to answer.
Verona sophomore Tre Poteat gave the team a jolt with a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
“You could feel the energy from the crowd,” Valitchka said. “You could feel the energy in the stadium on the sideline. We just had to keep our foot down on the pedal.”
The Spartans blocked the extra point and led 7-6. Madison Memorial fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Verona recovered at the Spartans’ 26-yard line. Three plays later, Engram cut back and darted for an 11-yard TD run to give the Wildcats a 13-7 lead with 4:18 left in the first quarter.
The Spartans responded with a 14-play, 75-yard dive, culminating in Erlandson’s 9-yard TD pass to Joe Mueller. Verona junior Garrison Codde blocked the extra point to tie the game at 13 with 1:34 left in the second quarter.
Verona closed the final minute of the second quarter with a bang. Kittleson tossed a 29-yard TD pass to Valitchka to give the Wildcats a 20-13 lead at the half.
Verona dodged a bullet in the third quarter. Erlandson hit Mekai Ward on a 69-yard catch and run. Ward fumbled and Verona senior safety Evan Grimme recovered at the Wildcats’ 8-yard line.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Madison Memorial rallied and when Bryson Cunningham rumbled for an 11-yard TD run to tie the game at 20. Cunningham carried a heavy workload with starting running back Kamarion Parker missing the game because of a broken wrist.
Cunningham rushed for 86 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. Erlandson completed 13 of 26 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown. He also ran for a score.
After Kittleson and Valitchka’s late-game heroics, the Spartans had one last-ditch chance in the final 46 seconds. Verona senior defensive lineman Joseph Garibay and senior linebacker Luke Marckesano combined on a sack. On a third-down play, junior defensive lineman Jaden Waller came up with a sack. Erlandson completed a 12-yard pass to Luke Cattapan on fourth down, but it was short of a first down and led to a final turnover on downs.
“It’s great to have the guys get stops when we needed to,” Riley said. “Our secondary played great.”