Verona sophomore Lily Haessig finished 14th place at the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Evansville Golf Course.
Haessig shot a 24-over-par 96 to lead the Wildcats.
“She has been really consistent with her ball striking,” Verona coach Hanna Lois said of Haessig. “She hits the ball straight and does a good job of keeping it in play.”
Verona senior Audrey Stoesz and sophomore Laila Ehiorobo both carded a 101 to tie for 18th. Freshman teammate Maren Wieme shot a 107 to finish in a three-way tie for 26th.
“I think the short game is a big factor,” Lois said. “I always talk about the short game because we give up so many shots around the green.”
Verona shot a 405 to take sixth in the tournament. Middleton had four of the top seven golfers to run away the conference title 332-382 over Sun Prairie West.
The Wildcats’ best round this season is 354.
“They have the ability to play better than they did and I think they know that,.” Lois said.
Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson shot a 3-over-par to win the individual title.
Verona had two days of practice before the WIAA Division 1 Oregon regional that was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Legend at Bergamont.
“The greens are really quick and they have a lot of bunkers,” Lois said. “Those are two points we are really working on.”