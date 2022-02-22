The Verona Area/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team turned in a dominating performance like they have throughout the regular season to win the Big Eight Conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Middleton High School.
The Wildcats/Crusaders racked up 144.050 points, outdistancing runner-up Sun Prairie (139.050). It marks the second time this season VA/.ME has eclipsed 144 points. That’s a score that would have been in contention for the state team championship the past two years.
“I’m happy to see our scores still rising as we approach the end of season, and that tells me we’re not topped out yet,” Verona Area/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said. “If we’re looking for a podium finish at state, I’d really like to be pushing more towards the 145-point mark as that would give us a little more cushion over some of the top Milwaukee-area teams.”
Verona sophomore Annika Rufenacht won the vault (9.6) and uneven bars (9.350). She also was the conference champion in the all-around competition with a score of 37.5 points. Rufenacht has been performing the layout Yurchenko vault the past few meets.
Hauser said the vault has a maximum score of 10 and allows her to score higher than other gymnasts with lower difficulty vaults.
Junior teammate Ella Crowley tied Rufenacht for second on the balance beam (9.450) and tied Sun Prairie’s Cassie Siegert for second in the floor exercise (9.3).
Hauser said Crowley has been the team's most consistent performer on the balance beam this season.
“She has a dedicated work ethic in practice and that carries over to her solid performances at competitions,” Hauser said of Crowley. “When we’re looking at sectionals, I’d like to see Ella on the podium for all five events, so we’ll spend this week working to clean up vault and bars in efforts to qualify her for Individual competition at state.”
Junior Katie Ryan took fourth on the floor (9.250) and fifth on the balance beam (9.4). She added a sixth-place finish on the vault (8.850).
Crowley finished fourth on the vault (8.950) and sixth on the uneven bars (8.6). Senior Alyssa Fischer placed seventh on the uneven bars (8.2) and Rufenacht took eighth on the floor exercise (9.1).
The Wildcat/Crusaders will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional on Saturday. For VA/ME, it’s an opportunity to earn a third straight state berth.
“We are very eager to get back to state and push to improve upon our fifth-place finish last year,” said Hauser on the program’s best team state performance. “We’ve been breaking records all season, and a fourth place or higher finish at state would give us one more accolade to add to our list for this year.”