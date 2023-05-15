The Verona softball team will be looking at improving more of a contact approach to hitting after dropping two Big Eight Conference showdowns.
The Wildcats were shutout twice in the pair of losses. Verona lost a pitchers’ duel to Madison Memorial 1-0 in 10 innings on Tuesday, May 9, at Jefferson Middle School. The Wildcats then edged Middleton 3-2 on Wednesday, May 10, at Firefighter’s Park in Middleton.
Verona was plagued by five errors in an 11-0 loss to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, May 11, at Verona Area High School.
“We need to produce runs,” Verona coach Todd Anderson said. “These are three very good teams. Arguably, the best teams in the conference. Conference aside, our job is to get ready to play in the postseason.”
Anderson said coaches are comfortable with the girls in the lineup order. The regional tournament starts in 12 days from the loss to Sun Prairie East.
“We have to get more balls in play,” he said. “We need good contact, good two strike hitting and not looking at early strikes.”
The Wildcats bounced back from the loss to the Cardinals with an 18-1 rout of Madison East on Friday, May 12, at Olbrich Park and a 4-0 victory over Beloit Memorial on Saturday, May 13, in Verona.
Verona 4, Beloit Memorial 0
Verona senior Addie Blomberg went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and one RBI to propel the Wildcats past the Purple Knights on May 13.
Verona scored two runs in the third and two runs in the fifth innings. Hilary Blomberg hit a two-run home run in the fifth. It marked her eighth home run this season.
Verona senior Harriet Salas went 2-for-2.
Verona’s Mallorie Kreuser pitched 5 ⅓ shutout innings to get the win. She struck out six and walked one.
Verona 18, Madison East 1, 5 inn.
The Wildcats broke out of a scoring slump in a big way.
Verona pounded out 18 hits en route to rolling by the Purgolders on May 12, at Olbrich Park in Madison. Verona had six players with multi-hit games, led by Hilary Blomberg who finished 4-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Sophomore Sierra Ejercito went 3-for-3 with four runs scored. The other multi-hit games came from Taylor Peterson (2-for-3 with three runs scored), Ellie Osting (2-for-3 with two RBIs), Kreuser (2-for-4 with one RBI), and Addie Blomberg (2-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI).
Verona’s Leah Irvin and Kallie Stebbeds each scored two runs. Both Dani Heidtke and Salas knocked in two runs.
Kreuser tossed a one-hitter in five innings of pitching. She struck out six and walked one.
Sun Prairie East 11, Verona 0
For the first four innings, Kreuser was locked in a pitchers’ duel with Sun Prairie East junior Tayler Baker.
The Cardinals batted around the order in a nine-run fifth when the wheels came off for the Wildcats with two errors in the inning.
“Mallorie got us the ground balls we needed,” Anderson said. “She largely kept the ball down which meant we had plays we could make. You can not do that against a team of that caliber. They are going to take advantage of it. It’s one of those deals where the wheels start to wobble on the cart…You can either balance the cart and stay upright or let the axle dig in and flip over and a five-gallon can of Jerry gasoline burst into flames. That is what happened in that inning. We made more than one error in that inning.”
Sun Prairie East senior Kenzie Longley led off with a single to left. Junior teammate Grace Kramschuster hit a grounder to Salas. Verona first baseman Emily Jensen pulled her foot from the base to field a throw from Salas.
Sun Prairie freshman leadoff hitter Abigail Packard hit a grounder to Verona senior shortstop Hilary Blomberg who threw to Salas at third base for a potential force out. The throw skimmed off of Salas’ glove and got away and the Cardinals scored one run.
Sun Prairie’s Carly Gross followed with an RBI single up the middle to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Despite getting three ground balls, Kreuser was unfortunate to have an out because of the Wildcats’ defensive breakdowns. Sun Prairie’s Vanessa Veith singled up the middle to knock in a run.
The Cardinals’ Cassie Coffey had an RBI single to right and junior Kaylie Frydenlund followed with a two-run single to center to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0.
“I think the take aways for us is people are going to make mistakes,” Anderson said. “That happens. We have to battle and not make them all in a row, especially against a really good team.”
It was uncharacteristic for a Wildcat team that has been solid fielding most of the season.
“I think statistically in terms of errors this is probably the best defense we may have fielded in a decade at this point,” Anderson said. “There is a lot to build on. There just isn’t time to build.”
Salas went 2-for-3. Baker limited the Wildcats to six hits and she struck out 13. Verona didn’t get a runner on second base until the bottom of the fifth. Kreuser walked leading off the fifth. Salas then lined a single to left. Baker struck out three of the next two batters to end the scoring threat. Osting had a single to right leading off the seventh. Salas singled to center. Baker struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
“If you take that (fifth) inning out we still get beat because we didn’t hit,” Anderson said. “We couldn’t string any hits together.”
Kreuser pitched 4 ⅓ innings and all seven runs she allowed were unearned on seven hits. She struck out two and didn’t issue a walk. Blomberg tossed 2 ⅔ innings in relief and gave up two earned runs on eight hits.
Longley for Sun Prairie went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI. Baker finished 3-for-5 at the plate with one RBI and Gross went 3-for-5 and knocked in two runs.
Verona 3, Middleton 2
Osting had a game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning to propel the Wildcats over the Cardinals on May 10, at Firefighter’s Park in Middleton.
Verona senior Addie Blomberg went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Osting finished 2-for-4 with one RBI. Peterson drove in two runs.
Kreuser pitched five innings and surrendered only one run on six hits. She struck out six and walked one. Hilary Blomberg tossed three innings in relief to get the win. She gave up one run on three hits, while striking out five and walking one.
Madison Memorial 1, Verona 0
Hilary Blomberg struck out 18 in 9 ⅔ innings, but the Wildcats couldn’t top the Spartans in extra innings on May 9, at Jefferson Middle School.
Madison Memorial’s Addie Fritts drove in the game-winning run in the 10th inning. Blomberg allowed just three hits and walked one. Madison Memorial’s Andrea Jaskowiak tossed a four-hit shutout in 10 innings. She struck out 16 and didn’t issue a walk.
Hilary Blomberg went 2-for-4 at the plate.