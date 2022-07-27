For Kyrah Kittleson and Hunter Franke, the All-City Championship Swim Meet is more than a chance to conquer personal goals and gear up for the upcoming seasons at Verona Area High School.
The competition in competing against some teammates in the offseason is a driving force in raising the bar for these two Verona sophomores.
Both Kittleson and Franke made an immediate impact for the Wildcats in their freshman year. Kittleson and Franke also swim for the Verona Area Swim Team.
Kittleson swam in three events at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last year. She was a member of the 400 freestyle relay team that finished 11th at state last year. Kittleson took 16th in the 500 free and 18th in the 200 free at state last season.
Franke was one of three freshmen who swam on the varsity for the final year of the Verona Area/Mount Horeb co-op. He swam in the Big Eight Conference meet, but didn’t get a chance to swim at the sectional.
“I try to focus on Hawks in the summer,” Kittleson said. “When I’m swimming, I take it pretty seriously. When I’m not swimming, I like to have fun.”
This year’s All-City meet is the 60th anniversary of the meet. The three-day event will be hosted at Ridgewood Pool in Madison. More than 2,000 swimmers from 13 teams that comprise the All-City league, including one of the inaugural teams – Ridgewood will compete. Ridgewood includes many Verona swimmers. Other teams that feature VAHS swimmers are Hawk’s Landing and Seminole.
“Swimming against my teammates on separate teams it’s a different level,” Kittleson said. “I know I have to keep working hard. Everyone on separate teams is working hard and I have to keep pushing.”
Kittleson will swim the 100-yard freestyle and 100 individual medley, including the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay at the All-City Championships. The top six swimmers in each event will make the A-finals on Saturday. The other top 12 finishers will make the B-finals on Saturday.
Kittleson said she’s confident she can make the finals in the 100 free and 100 IM.
“I just want to get my best time to prepare for high school swimming,” she said.
Kittleson said her best time in the 100 free is 53.7 seconds.
Each club team swims dual meets June through the end of July. The culmination is the All-City Championship Swim Meet.
For Franke, this summer has been one of making adjustments. He turned 15 and aged up to the 15-19 year-old division.
“I have been working hard in the pool and doing the best I can,” he said. “I have had to swim with a lot bigger and older men. It’s been an adjustment.”
Franke said swimming against VAHS teammates like Grayson Neumann and Evan Lederer (Ridgewood) brings out his best.
“It’s really a different experience swimming against them on a separate team and not on the same team,” he said. “It pushes me. In the summer in the All-City you just want to represent your team. That motivates me to do my best.”
Franke is planning on competing in the 100 butterfly, 200 IM and two relays this week.
“I have had a lot of coaches and I feel like I have got better in the butterfly with my technique,” he said. “I’m going to try to hold my own and see what I can do.”