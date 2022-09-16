Reagan McIntosh

Verona's Reagan McIntosh celebrates a point during the Wildcats' 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Sun Prairie West High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

The Verona volleyball team held off rival Sun Prairie East 3-2 to stay perfect in Big Eight play on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Verona High School.

The Wildcat picked up a Big Eight sweep against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Verona High School.

Verona 3, Sun Prairie East 2

Verona (8-0, 4-0 Big Eight) held off Sun Prairie East 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8.

Senior Jamie Puent led the Wildcats with 17 kills. Senior Sydney Schultz racked up a team-high 26 assists.

Senior Julia Trias finished with 14 digs. Junior Reagan McIntosh had three aces, while senior Laura Kisting recorded five blocks.

Verona 3, Madison Memorial 0

The Wildcats beat the Spartans 25-20, 25-20, 25-15.

Puent finished with nine kills, while Schultz led Verona in both assists (25) and digs (10). Sophomores Ella Haines and Allison Bostley had four aces and two blocks, respectively.

Tags

Recommended for you