The Verona volleyball team held off rival Sun Prairie East 3-2 to stay perfect in Big Eight play on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Verona High School.
The Wildcat picked up a Big Eight sweep against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Verona High School.
Verona 3, Sun Prairie East 2
Verona (8-0, 4-0 Big Eight) held off Sun Prairie East 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8.
Senior Jamie Puent led the Wildcats with 17 kills. Senior Sydney Schultz racked up a team-high 26 assists.
Senior Julia Trias finished with 14 digs. Junior Reagan McIntosh had three aces, while senior Laura Kisting recorded five blocks.
Verona 3, Madison Memorial 0
The Wildcats beat the Spartans 25-20, 25-20, 25-15.
Puent finished with nine kills, while Schultz led Verona in both assists (25) and digs (10). Sophomores Ella Haines and Allison Bostley had four aces and two blocks, respectively.