Five Verona Area High School student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Monday, Jan. 30, at VAHS.
The five signees are senior Blake Oleson (track and cross country at Division I Illinois State University); Jasmine Connor (lacrosse at Division I American University); Michael Comber (football at Division I Football Championship Subdivision Valparaiso University); Drake Badger (football at Division II Hillsdale College) and Brian Vazquez (soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire).
Oleson to join Redbirds
Oleson is looking to add more hardware from the state meet this spring during the track and field season before he moves on to Illinois State next fall.
“It was amazing to have all my friends and family there,” Oleson said of the signing. “To have it done before the season it feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. Now, I can just focus on the meets. I don’t have to figure out what school I’m going to go to any more.”
Oleson is a two-time state cross country qualifier. He finished 13th at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last fall with a time of 16 minutes, 7.1 seconds. He took 20th in the state in the COVID-19 pandemic shortened season in the spring of 2021.
Oleson is part of a Wildcats’ 3,200-meter relay that took 12th at state at Veterans Memorial Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse last year.
Oleson considered the University of Iowa, Eastern Illinois and UW-La Crosse.
He said one of the reasons he selected Illinois State is because he wouldn’t have to redshirt.
“I can be part of the team and travel and they have a good business program,” he said.
Oleson said the campus in Normal, Illinois, is a Division I small mid-major and it offers a mix of being like a small city with an enrollment of about 30,000.
Connor set to attend to American University
American is a member of the Patriot League in the District of Columbia. Connor scored 24 goals, had six assists and was a second-team all-conference midfielder for Verona last year. She was a first-team all-conference selection as a midfielder in 2021. Connor posted 40 points as a sophomore in 2021 with 30 goals and 10 assists.
Connor scored two goals in Verona’s 19-7 win over Oregon to clinch the conference title last May.
Verona earned a No. 2-state ranking in the MaxPreps’ state poll.
Comber heading to Valpo
Comber was part of a Verona offensive line that paved the way for a prolific offense that averaged 27.3 points per game, 138.1 rushing yards and 113 passing yards per game.
Comber and teammate Badger were key cogs that helped Verona finish the season 8-2, 7-0 in the Big Eight for the program’s first outright conference championship since 2011.
Comber helped pave the way for senior running back Trey Engram, who rushed for 1,072 yards and 10 touchdowns. On the season, Engram – a Kansas State commit – averaged 5.6 yards per carry.
Valparaiso competes in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. Valpo, a member of the Pioneer Football League, went 5-7 last season.
Badger selects Hillsdale
Badger is a two-time first-team Big Eight All-Conference selection at defensive end.
Badger was a key component of a Wildcat defense that gave up 9.5 points per game and had three shutouts. The Verona defense only gave up 104 passing yards per game and 132.4 rushing yards per game.
Badger, who is one of 21 recruits Hillsdale signed, had 60 tackles and a team-high 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Hillsdale is a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Hillsdale went 5-6 last season and the highlight of the season was the Chargers’ 36-20 upset over G-MAC champion and sixth-ranked Ashland.
Recent NCAA Division II football rules changes that allow a true freshman to play in up to three games without burning their redshirt year, mirroring the rule at the NCAA Division I level. That means that members of the 2027 class could be bigger contributors right away for the Chargers than in past classes.
Vazquez follows other Wildcats to UW-EC
Vazquez will join two other former Verona standouts – Max Lynch and Sam Lynch on the men’s soccer team at UW-Eau Claire next fall.
“It’s an amazing feeling to get that off my table and my shoulders,” Vazquez said. “As an athlete in high school your dream is to play your sport more. To be able to sign with a team like that is amazing. It feels good to get back playing with some old friends from Verona.”
Vazquez considered playing soccer at Carroll University, North Central College and St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona, Minnesota.
Vazquez – who was named honorable mention all-state – scored 18 goals and helped Verona win the WIAA Division 1 state championship. Verona beat Milwaukee Marquette 2-1 in the WIAA Division 1 state title game. Vazquez scored a goal on a free kick in the 58th minute. The Wildcats (20-3) reeled off 12 straight wins to win the gold ball for the second time since 2019. Verona finished the season with a program-record 119 goals
He will play as a defender, left back with UW-Eau Claire.
“I wanted to go to a place where I could make an impact right away and they needed someone at my position,” he said.